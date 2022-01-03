Man found dead in car that caught fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies were dispatched to an area near 2600 East Road at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday in response to a report of a person trapped in a car that caught on fire.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies saw a burning car parked in a driveway of a house. They found human remains inside the car.

According to Shelby County Coroner Brad Phegley, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Michael W. Dasenbrock.

At this time, Shelby County Sheriff Brian McReynolds said they do not suspect foul play.

The cause of the fire and of Dasenbrock’s death is still under investigation.