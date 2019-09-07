Man found dead in a parking lot

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA)– Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man’s body was found in a parking lot near the 1200 block of North Edward Street in Decatur.

They were called to the area for reports of a person shot. the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, says they are withholding his name until family is notified.

Day also says the victim was from Chicago and had been staying in Decatur with the intention of moving there.

Police ask if you have any information contact them at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS(8477).