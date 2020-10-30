Man fights for justice after he says dog was hit intentionally

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is calling for justice after he says a woman intentionally killed his dog. This was after an argument he had with the woman Tuesday night. He said she hit the dog with her car and never stopped driving.

Roxie was the kind of dog who’s always by your side. That’s why owner Rob Cunningham says he feels a little empty without her.

“You know, I felt like I failed my daughter. Supposed to protect them, you know,” he explained. Roxie died after she was hit by a car Tuesday night, but Cunningham felt it was no accident. He said a woman was at his house in Tolono, visiting one of his roommates. She and Cunningham got into a fight.

“She ended up going to leave… I was out at the back of the driveway there in the road. She backed up, floored it, ripped tires like she was going to run me over, locked them up right behind me,” explained Cunningham. “Bout that time, my dog looked around the corner to look and see what was going on, and she just, she floored it. My dog rolled up underneath the car. She drug her for about a block, and she never stopped.”

“We heard Rob screaming, but I wasn’t really sure what was going on. He said ‘Oh god no.’ It was pretty hysterical,” said neighbor Carissa Dean.

Roxie ran away after she was hit. “A bunch of us took off with flashlights and tried to find her,” said neighbor Anna Morris.

Eventually Roxie was found and taken to a clinic, but she didn’t make it. Cunningham says he wants justice. “I want her to pay for this,” he said.

Cunningham says he made a police report about this. We reached out to police but haven't heard back.