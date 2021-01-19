Man fatally shot in back

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday night in Danville.

A press release from the Danville Police Department says officers responded at 9:16 p.m. to a shots fired report near Avenue A and Bensyl Avenue, in the Vermilion Heights area.

Police say they found a 35-year-old Danville man laying in a yard outside with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced deceased, the release says.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting. No further information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

Anyone who has additional information on this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS