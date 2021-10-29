Man faces rape charges for alleged activity with 13-year-old girl

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a 21-year-old Savoy man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography after he allegedly picked up an underage runaway, brought her home, had sex with her and photographed her without consent.

According to Rietz, David Berry first made contact with a 13-year-old girl via Snapchat on October 4.

Based on the investigation of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, this girl ran away from home and Berry offered to pick her up and bring her back to his place in Savoy.

When talking to police, the girl said Berry picked her up from her elementary school and took her to his apartment where he provided her alcohol. She said Berry started “making out” with her on the evening of October 4. When he attempted to make further advances, she told him to stop but he ignored her, continued to remove her clothes and sexually assaulted her. This girl told police that she did tell Berry about her age when he came to pick her up from school.

On October 5, the girl said Berry went to work and left her alone at his place. However, she was unable to call for help because her phone had no contacts in it and her cellphone worked only over Wi-Fi. When Berry returned home that day, he allegedly sexually assaulted her again.

The report said he eventually gave the girl his Wi-Fi password and about 8 p.m. October 5, she was able to contact a friend who later came to pick her up at a nearby grocery store and took her to a local hospital.

In an interview, Berry admitted that he had given a ride to a young girl with whom he had communicated on Snapchat and admitted having sex with her twice but claimed she initiated it.

He admitted knowing she was underage and that what he was doing was illegal. He also admitted he recorded sex acts with her on his phone.

If convicted of the sex-assault charges, Berry faces mandatory prison terms that potentially would have to be served one after the other.

Berry is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of a $2 million bond. He is due back in court on January 4.