Man faces murder charges in state trooper slaying

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A man accused of shooting a state trooper in East St. Louis on Friday was charged with first degree murder on Saturday.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney filed charges against 46-year-old Chris Grant and held him on a $5 million bond. Grant is accused of shooting Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, a ten-year veteran, while the officer tried to serve a search warrant.
Hopkins leaves behind a wife and three children.
The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation is raising money to help support his family.
Hopkins is the second Illinois state trooper shot this month.