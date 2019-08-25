Man faces murder charges in state trooper slaying

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A man accused of shooting a state trooper in East St. Louis on Friday was charged with first degree murder on Saturday.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney filed charges against 46-year-old Chris Grant and held him on a $5 million bond. Grant is accused of shooting Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, a ten-year veteran, while the officer tried to serve a search warrant.

Hopkins leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation is raising money to help support his family.

Hopkins is the second Illinois state trooper shot this month.