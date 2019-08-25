Man faces murder charges in state trooper slaying

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A man accused of shooting a state trooper in East St. Louis on Friday was charged with first degree murder on Saturday.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney filed charges against 46-year-old Chris Grant and held him on a $5 million bond. Grant is accused of shooting Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, a ten-year veteran, while the officer tried to serve a search warrant.

Hopkins leaves behind a wife and three children.

The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation is raising money to help support his family.

Hopkins is the second Illinois state trooper shot this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.