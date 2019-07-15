Man faces felony arson charges

Paris police arrested 31-year-old Bradley Latch on felony arson charges

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested 31-year-old Bradley Latch for allegedly setting fire to a house at 420 West Washington Street in Paris last Wednesday night.

Fire crews put out the flames that engulfed the house when they arrived on scene last week. Paris police did not report any injuries at the scene.

Investigators found reason to believe someone committed arson and lit the fire on purpose. Law enforcement booked Latch in the Edgar County Jail and recommended prosecutors charge him with a first degree felony for residential arson.