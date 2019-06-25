Man faces child porn charges

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man faces felony charges of child pornography after an investigation by Illinois State Police, the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office.

37-year old Jay Pitchford, previously of Pontiac, was arrested by US Marshals and local police in Surprise, Arizona.

Pitchford is currently in custody there awaiting bond of $250,000 or extradition to Illinois. If convicted, he faces 6 – 30 years in prison.