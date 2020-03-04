Man faces 5 years for drunken assault

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Hoopeston man could spend five years in prison after being convicted Tuesday of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; a class 3 felony.

Authorities say Gary Johnson assaulted an upstairs neighbor who had stopped to borrow a cup of sugar and check on Johnson’s handicapped brother. The incident happened in May 2018.

Officials say Johnson was initially passed out drunk when the victim arrived. A short time later, he woke up, knocked the sugar out of the neighbor’s hand and, when she turned around to confront him, exposed his penis and threatened to sexually assault her.

When she turned away from him, Johnson slashed the victim’s ear and shoulder with scissors. When police arrived, they reported finding the victim bleeding and Johnson passed out drunk in the same chair with scissors tucked between his right leg and the arm of the chair.

He will be sentenced in April.