Man evaluated & arrested after shooting at cars

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities say a Taylorville man faces a class 4 felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office, local and state police and ambulance service responded to a call of someone having a mental health crisis along with shots being fired Wednesday, in the Lake Bertinetti area, southeast of Taylorville.

The subject stopped shooting before officials arrived. After the subject was secured and the scene made safe, 33-year old Matthew Adams was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Matthew Adams

Christian County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Adams had been firing a handgun at his own vehicle and evidence of about 30 rounds was discovered. Five rounds struck a neighbor’s home.

There were no injuries and the investigation determined there was no intent to harm. After being cleared by medical staff, Adams was taken into police custody.