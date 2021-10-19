Man donates art proceeds to local police department and fire department

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Neoga Police Department and Fire Department recently received a $1,500 donation from sale proceeds of a special American flag painting.

Steve Arnold, an Army veteran and the owner of Arnold’s Workbench, said he wanted to do something as a tribute to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. He decided to create a wooden American flag painting. Everything was made by hand. It took Steve and his team two hours every day for nearly two weeks to finish the painting.

Steve and his team introduced the flag to the local communities on September 11. They held a raffle for it from that day to October 2 and raised $1,500 in total. They donated half of it to the Neoga Police Department and the other half to the Neoga Fire Protection District.

Steve is very excited to have more projects that he can use 100% of the proceeds to give back to his community.

“I’m hoping to get something together for the Veterans Day coming up,” said Steve. “And anytime we do a raffle, we’re going to take it and put all of it back to the community”