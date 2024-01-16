SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died in a car accident Tuesday morning near Springfield.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said a 73-year-old man from Bloomington, Illinois died after a car crash on Interstate 55.

The crash happened near the Clear Lake Exit. The man was taken to a Springfield hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The Sangamon County Coroner and Illinois State Police are investigating his death.

Illinois State Police responded to multiple accidents on I-55 and other interstates in Central Illinois this morning due to dangerous winter weather conditions.