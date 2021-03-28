Man dies days after multi-car crash on I-70

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who died more than a week after a multiple-car crash in Effingham County.

Eugene E. Goers was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at 1:12 a.m. Sunday, March 28. The Saint Elmo resident was 85.

According to Coroner Duane Northrup, Goers was driving westbound on I-70 near mile post 91 on March 18, when his car struck the back of another car. His passenger, 86-year-old Evadine Goers, was pronounced dead.

Illinois State Police said four cars were involved in the crash. The driver of the car Goers rear-ended was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The drivers and passengers of the other cars weren’t hurt. One of the other drivers was ticketed for driving with a suspended license.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.