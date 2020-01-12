Man dies after crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday, January 11 around 5:40 p.m.

Craig Frailey, 28, of Brownstown, Il, was driving a truck with two passengers on Route 40 Eastbound near Fayette CR 1050 East.

Frailey began to leave the roadway right, into the grassy ditch.

He continued off the roadway down an embankment sliding sideways, followed by rolling over several times.

All 3 were transported by Rural Med EMS to Fayette County Hospital for treatment.

Frailey was pronounced dead at Fayette County Hospital.