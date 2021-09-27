Man dead in suspected home invasion

EDGEWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police is assisting the Clay County Sheriff’s Office with a death investigation and suspected home invasion that occurred over the weekend.

Roger Courson, 80, was found dead in his home on Sunday by a family member. The investigation has so far determined that a safe, TV and several guns were missing from the home.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation in Effingham at 217-342-7861.