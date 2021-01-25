Man dead after crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville motorist died a in a traffic crash Friday night.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened at 9 p.m. on southbound Illinois Route 48 near McAdam Drive.

Troopers say 23-year-old Tanner J. Mitchell was driving a white 2009 Cadillac CTS south on Route 48 when he lost control of his car.

The release says the car then ran off of the west side of the roadway and hit a tree. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the road was closed for about 2 hours after the crash.