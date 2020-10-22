Man dead after apartment fire

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett has confirmed one person died Monday in a Paris apartment fire.

First responders were called out just before 5 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Central Avenue.

Arriving at the scene, Paris firefighters made entry into the apartment building. Crews were then told that all people inside the building, except for one, had been accounted for.

That man was Larry P. Arrasmith, 54. Initially, first responders thought he had made it out but had not checked in with his family yet.

He was reported missing Wednesday morning. After two days of searching debris from the fire, his remains were located by the Illinois State Fire Marshall on Wednesday afternoon.

Coroner Barrett pronounced him dead at the scene. He adds an official cause of death will be determined following an autopsy Thursday.

Barrett said no foul play is suspected.

The State Fire Marshall’s office and the Paris Fire Department continue to investigate the cause of the fire.