RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is heading to jail after crashing his car into a mobile home early Monday morning.

The crash happened near 1200 Wedgewood Drive after midnight. Officials say the man has been arrested and will be charged with driving under the influence.

There were people in the mobile home when the crash occurred. In addition to the driver, one passenger was in the car.

Officials say neither the residents, driver or passenger suffered any injuries. The home has “minor damage.”