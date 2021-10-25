Man charged with vehicle theft, resisting arrest

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A Shelbyville man was charged with multiple felonies after being arrested for vehicle theft.

The Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Dalton Maness with one count each of Unlawful Possession of a Converted Vehicle, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Burglary (Class 2 felonies) and three counts of Aggravated Resisting a Peace Office (a Class 4 felony).

The charges allege that on Sunday, Maness tried to steal a truck and later possessed a separate, stolen GMC truck. The GMC was found after it crashed into a house on First Street in Shelbyville. As he was being arrested, Maness allegedly injured three officers and spat on an officer.

The charges against Maness are only allegations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Bail was set at $50,000. Maness will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 15.