Man charged with trafficking child porn, sexual exploitation of minors

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) – A Hoopeston man is being accused of exploiting children under the age of six to engage in sexual activity and trafficking child pornography.

A press release from U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser, Central District of Illinois, says Dalton M.C. Burmeister, 27, is indicted on charges that claim he committed these crimes in September 2020.

The release says Burmesiter was previously charged by criminal complaint and was arrested Dec. 22. Federal Judge Eric I. Long ordered Burmeister to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

If convicted, the man could face the following penalties for each charge:

Four counts of child sexual exploitation: 15-30 years in prison

Three counts of distributing child porn and one count of receiving child porn: 5-20 years in prison.

One count of possession of child pornography: Up to 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is the prosecutor. The Illinois State Police and the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped investigate the crime.

Members of the public are reminded that an indictment is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.