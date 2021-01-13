Man charged with six counts of murder after shooting that killed two

VIRGINIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 71-year-old Cass County man is now facing several counts of murder after a shooting Sunday that left two women dead.

Court records show Robert D. Harris is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm. He is also charged with one count of attempted murder, the records state.

A bail hearing is set for Jan. 20.

Sheriff Devron Ohrn says deputies were called to 140 South East Street in Virginia, IL. around 1 p.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting. When they got there, two victims — 68-year-old Kathleen G. Wzientek and 64-year-old Brenda G. Crum — were both found dead at the scene. A man was also found there with injuries.

Harris had left the scene before police arrived. He was later found by driving his car in rural Morgan County. Harris was arrested without incident, according to Sheriff Ohrn.