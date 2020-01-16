Man charged with sex crimes against disabled victim

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local man faces charges of criminal sexual assault and abuse. 34-year old Shaun Kink was arrested Wednesday. Authorities say the victim is an adult. He’s being held on $200,000 bond.

He’s charged with:

Aggravated criminal sexual assault / physical disability

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse / physical disability

Criminal sexual assault / force or threat of force

Criminal sexual abuse / force or threat of force

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspects, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828 – 1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 – 8888

Detective Jeff Engle

(309) 434 – 2371