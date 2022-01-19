Man charged with murder after deadly NYE bar fight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man has been charged with murder after an 80-year-old man died from injuries he suffered during a bar fight on New Year’s Eve.

Dalton McDermott, 27, is accused of battering 80-year-old bar owner Angelo Manci and a 50-year-old patron at Parkway Pub around 11 p.m. on Dec. 31. The patron did not seek medical treatment, but Manci was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Manci died on Jan. 14.

An investigation by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office identified McDermott as the suspect and he was arrested on Jan. 13. Initially charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery, McDermott was charged with two additional counts of Aggravated Battery and one count of First Degree Murder following further investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.

McDermott was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on a $350,000 bond after being arrested. He will make his first appearance in court regarding the additional charges on Thursday at 11 a.m.