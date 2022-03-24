CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man has been formally charged with first degree murder in relation to the death of Yojevol D. Sturkey in 2014.

On October 25, 2014, at around 2:15 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on West Bradley Avenue. When arrived at the scene, officers located 35-year-old Yojevol D. Sturkey, who was found lying unresponsive on the ground. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

On Wednesday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Darrion Miles of Urbana with first degree murder in relation to this incident. Miles is in custody at the Kankakee County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

