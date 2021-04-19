Man charged with DUI after single-car crash

MANCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say a 48-year-old Roodhouse man was hospitalized Sunday after crashing his car twice.

A press release from Illinois State Police says the wreck happened at 6:15 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 67, around 2 miles south of Manchester.

Troopers say Robert Sprague was driving a gray 2008 Mazda 3 headed north on Route 67 when he crashed into several road signs and barrels and left the scene.

Police say Sprague then drove his car south into Greene County, where he wrecked his car a second time.

Troopers say his Madza veered off the left side of the road and went into the ditch. He car then stopped working.

ISP says the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment. The release says he is expected to survive.

Sprague was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, improper lane usage, failure to slow down to avoid a crash, driving an uninsured car, and unlawful possession of marijuana by the driver.