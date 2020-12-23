Man charged with DUI after crashing into house

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 31-year-old Danville man who crashed into a home on Vermilion Street on Tuesday is facing DUI charges.

The Danville Police Department says it happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near North Vermilion Street and Conrad Avenue.

Police say a maroon Chevy Tahoe being driven by Lashawn L. Williams was speeding and weaving through traffic before it left the roadway and wrecked into the house.

The home was occupied at the time, police say, but the homeowner was in another room of the house when it happened. Neither the resident nor the Tahoe driver were hurt, according to police.

Police say Williams was arrested on a DUI charge and was cited for driving without a valid license and failure to slow down to avoid an accident.

A booking photo was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.