Man charged with domestic assault after wife's death still with IDOC

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- A man charged with domestic assault after his wife fell off a parking garage and died is still employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police say Bradley Jenkins and his wife, Allissa Martin, were at the Cardinals game in St. Louis on Saturday night.

They say Martin died after falling off a parking garage early Sunday morning and that a recording from her phone showed the couple was fighting right before she fell.

The couple got married a couple of weeks ago and worked at the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln. Martin was a correctional officer hired in 2015. Jenkins is a lieutenant hired in 2010.

On Wednesday, the IDOC sent a statement about Jenkins' employment, saying: