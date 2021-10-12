Man charged with child pornography crimes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old Decatur man appeared in court last Friday following his arrest for child pornography charges.

On October 5, a federal grand jury had charged Corey Jones with two counts of distribution of child pornography that took place in October and November 2020. The indictment remained sealed until Jones’s arrest last week.

At the initial arraignment hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long remanded Jones to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday. At that hearing, Judge Long ordered that Jones remain detained pending a further hearing scheduled for Friday. The trial is set for December 13, before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm in Peoria.

If convicted, the offense of distribution of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Officials said the case was handled as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.