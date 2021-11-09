Man charged with burglary, fleeing police

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced today that a Chicago man was charged with five criminal counts regarding a crime committed in Shelbyville earlier this year.

Albert Finch, 36, was charged with burglary, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and fleeing the police.

The charges allege that Finch entered a CVS on Mar. 14 with the intent to commit a theft and with the intent to unlawfully acquire a controlled substance. Finch is further alleged to have possessed less than 200 grams of a substance containing codeine, other than as authorized by the Controlled Substance Act, and to have fled the police.

A chase that exceeded speeds of 105 miles per hour resulted in upwards of $10,000 in damage to a squad car, which resulted in an additional charge against Finch.

The charges are only allegations and Finch is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.