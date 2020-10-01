Man charged in mosque, women’s health clinic bombing to be in court next month

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — One of four men charged in the 2017 bombing of a mosque in Bloomington, Minn. is expected in court next month.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Michael Hari’s next date in the Minnesota federal court district is set for Nov. 2.

Hari was also charged for trying to set fire to a Champaign women’s health clinic.

The Clarence man was the ringleader of a small militia group called the “White Rabbits.” He also attempted an escape while being transported to a Minneapolis jail last summer.

Hari’s co-defendants have pleaded guilty. His next federal court date in Illinois is set for March 2021.