Man charged in domestic incident

Champaign County Sheriff's Office Yi Li

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- A Champaign man faces charges of domestic battery and endangering the life/health of a child.

29-year old Yi Li was arrested about 9:30 am, Saturday, at an apartment in the 300-block of South First Street.

Police say Li hit and threw a small stool at someone holding a 3-month old child.

