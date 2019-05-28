Man charged in domestic incident
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- A Champaign man faces charges of domestic battery and endangering the life/health of a child.
29-year old Yi Li was arrested about 9:30 am, Saturday, at an apartment in the 300-block of South First Street.
Police say Li hit and threw a small stool at someone holding a 3-month old child.
