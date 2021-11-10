Man charged for sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign man was charged with aggravated sexual assault, among other charges, after he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend last week.

The victim told police that she broke up with Shermar Harris about a month ago, but she came home Friday night to find Harris in her apartment with a gun and a machete.

Harris is accused of hitting, strangling, biting and assaulting the victim before she found a way to call police, who arrested Harris.

Harris is being held on a $1.5 million bond. He plead not guilty on Monday.