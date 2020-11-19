Man charged for sexual abuse of teenage girl

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man is facing felony charges after he reportedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl last month.

Urbana’s Luis Sosa-Mejia, 23, was arrested Tuesday, says the Champaign County Sheriff’s office. The man lives near California Avenue and MacArthur Drive.

Investigators say the 15-year-old girl met him at a party in Champaign on the night of Monday, Oct. 19. She left the gathering with him — and she was very intoxicated at the time.

Police then say Sosa-Mejia took her to a empty house on Glenn Drive in Urbana — which is just a few blocks from his residence — and had sex with her. It happened early Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

She was interviewed by Children’s Advocacy Center staff on Nov 4. and provided a statement. Detectives then found Sosa Mejia and interviewed him.

The sheriff’s office says the man told detectives he knew the girl was too young to give consent, and he knew what he was doing was wrong.

Sosa-Mejia was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse — a class 2 felony. His bond was set at $200,000.

He has since posted bond and is no longer in custody. If convicted, the man could be sentenced between 3-7 years in prison, plus probation.

A booking photo was not available Thursday for this article.