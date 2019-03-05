Man charged after toddler found wandering Macon County Sheriff's Office Christopher Scott [ + - ] Video

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A toddler was found wandering the street alone while his caretaker was still at home.

Police say it happened near Wood and Monroe streets about 2 am, Saturday. A stranger found the 3-year old without an adult.

Christopher Scott came to the scene and told police he was supposed to be caring for the toddler. Authorities say Scott was under the influence of alcohol.

The Child First Center says there are ways to prevent this from happening.

Scott was arrested for endangering the life and health of a child.