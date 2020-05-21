Man breaks into apartment, shoots 1

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is in custody after forcing his way into a woman’s apartment and shooting a man. It happened at Wabash Crossing Apartments on Martin Luther King Drive.​

Police responded to a call from the woman about 2 am, for a domestic disturbance. Police say the suspect had a gun and shot a man who was inside the woman’s apartment. She was not hurt.​

When they arrived, the man jumped out of the second story window of the apartment and ran.​ Police chased the man, placed him under arrest and located the weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition. Authorities say all three knew each other.