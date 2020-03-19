Man assaults cashier at dollar store

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a robbery and aggravated battery. It happened about 10 am, Friday, March 13, at Family Dollar, in the 1400-block of East Cook Street. A man walked in the store and handed the cashier a note demanding money. The suspect then punched the cashier before taking money from the register and running away.

The suspect is male and white. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $2,500. Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Cashffortips.US