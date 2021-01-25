Man arrested on stolen weapon charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police say a man accused of possessing a stolen gun is now in custody.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit made a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m. Saturtday at 11th Sreet and Enos Avenue.

Officers say the driver, who was identified as 35-year-old Gabriel Gentry, had a loaded 9mm handgun inside a bag.

The release says that firearm had been reported stolen out of Pike County.

Gentry was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the release says. He is booked at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney.

