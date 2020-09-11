Man arrested on child porn charges

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a former Taylorville man is being charged with possession and distribution of child pornography in Christian County.

Taylorville Police started investigating 64-year-old Robert Tobin in February 2020. He lived in Taylorville at the time. This month, police had enough evident to get a search warrant but Tobin had moved to Springfield.

He was arrested there on Thursday and transferred to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

State Police are looking into an investigation connected to the search warrant in another county.