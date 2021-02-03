Man arrested on burglary, child porn charges

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — LeRoy Police arrested a man following a month-long burglary investigation.

The police department says during their investigation, detectives learned of other crimes they say Jordan P. Gillespie, of LeRoy, had committed.

Police say he was booked at the McLean County Jail on a $280,000 bond. He is accused of one count of residential burglary, three counts of a felon possessing a firearm, and three counts of possessing child pornography.

Police ask anyone with additional information on these crimes to call Sergeant Wilkins at 309-962-3310.

“All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”