Man arrested on battery charges after stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police say a 31-year-old man is now behind bars after a stabbing that sent one to the hospital.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department says detectives interviewed Timothy J. Rogers, 31, as part of their investigation in to the stabbing. Following that interview, officers say they took the man into custody.

The release says he is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police responded around 2:42 p.m. Friday after a 30-year-old man came to St. John’s Hospital with a stab wound on his leg. Officers say it happened on Enterprise near Ninth Street.

SPD says it was initially reported that the injury might be life-threatening, but the victim has now stabilized.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the SPD at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.