Man arrested in deadly shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man today in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night.

43-year-old Hason Willis of Springfield was shot in the 2100 block of Adlai Stevenson Drive at approximately 9:25 p.m. on Monday. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries two hours later.

During the investigation, detectives discovered an altercation that occurred at the same location the previous night. During the altercation, a suspect brandished a gun and threatened people at the scene. Detectives identified the suspect as 37-year-old Christopher Hall of Beloit Wis.

Based on this previous incident, detectives arrested Hall this afternoon. After being interviewed, Hall was also arrested for Willis’ murder. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges.