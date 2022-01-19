Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 19-year-old with serious injuries

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently arrested after a shooting happened at a Loda residence early Wednesday morning, leaving a 19-year-old in critical condition.

Colton M. Johnson was arrested on Wednesday evening, deputies at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The deputies said the victim is currently in a hospital in Urbana. He is getting treated for serious injuries.

According to deputies, Johnson was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony. He was booked into the Iroquois County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.

The shooting is still under investigation.