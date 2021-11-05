Man arrested in connection to parole violation

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 55-year-old man on charges of fugitive from justice and obstructing justice.

Police said the arrest occurred on October 31 at around 6:08 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue.

According to officers, the charges allege that Richard Beckler had an outstanding warrant from the State of Missouri. The warrant was a parole violation for a case in which Beckler was charged with arson of a teen rehab center.

During his encounter with police, Beckler furnished false personal information.

He was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center. His was bond was set at $250,000 (10% applies).