Man arrested in connection to homicide case

VIRDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested a 20-year-old Carlinville man in connection to the death of a 58-year-old Virden man.

In a news release, Illinois State Police troopers said John Rennie was found dead in his home in the 700 block of North Dye Street late Monday night. Police found him after they were sent there to do a welfare check. “There was trauma to Rennie’s body that led officers to believe someone had killed him,” said troopers.

After this, troopers said Dalton Obermark left the Virden area and arrived in the central Kentucky/Tennessee area. The Macoupin County state’s attorney, Jordan Garrison, issued a warrant for Obermark’s arrest for obstructing justice.

Obermark was arrested by Kentucky law enforcement on Wednesday in Russellville, KY. “The information charges Obermark, with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of himself, while possessing material knowledge regarding the death of John Rennie, left the State of Illinois,” said troopers.

Additionally, they stated Obermark is facing unrelated charges in Logan County, KY. He is refusing extradition on the obstruction charge out of Illinois.

An autopsy on Rennie’s body was done Tuesday. Results are still pending.

Troopers stated, “Investigators believe there is no additional threat to the community related to this incident.”

Authorities are still investigating this death. Anyone with information is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 6 Agents at (618) 484-5592 or (618) 484-5189.