Man arrested for shots-fired incident

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Effingham Police announced the arrest of a man in connection to a shots-fired incident last Friday.

Micah L. Ward, 27 of Effingham, was arrested and booked into the Effingham County Jail on one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Prosecutors later learned that Ward had two outstanding arrest warrants in Minnesota for parole violations, and Ward was further charged with possessing and using a gun as a felon.

The charges allege that Ward was responsible for gunfire heard at the Motel 6 located at 1412 West Fayette Avenue in Effingham. Effingham police officers, along with Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Illinois State Troopers, found several shell casings near the motel. Witnesses and video footage identified Ward as a suspect.

The investigation into what caused the incident is still ongoing. Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland believes the incident was isolated and there is no further danger to the community.

“This active shooter situation was rapidly mitigated and brought to a positive conclusion because of the actions of an observant citizen who promptly called 9-1-1, and because of the swift response from all local law enforcement agencies working together,” McFarland said. “It is a fact that violent criminal activity is on the rise nationwide; however, this incident is truly a notable example of members of the Effingham community partnering with police to provide immediate and necessary information to effect an arrest and get a felon with a gun off the street.”