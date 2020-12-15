Man arrested for sex offender violation, battering officer

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a convicted sex offender was arrested Sunday after being accused of unlawfully entering a school zone and soliciting a sex act with a minor.

Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett says 59-year-old Wilbur A. White, who lives near Pine and Market streets, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Sunday on two arrest warrants.

The first warrant he says was for being on school property as a sex offender and had a $100,000 bond amount. The second warrant was for solicitation and had a $24,000 bond, he says.

The police chief says employees with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda School District had reported a possible sex offender violation.

“During the course of the investigation, we found he was around several juveniles and had made a sexual comment to one of the juveniles,” Cornett says.

He also says when White was arrested at his home Sunday, he resisted and battered a police officer — leading to additional charges.

As of Tuesday morning, White was still in custody at the Ford County Jail.