Man arrested for sex offender violation, battering officer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a convicted sex offender was arrested Sunday after being accused of unlawfully entering a school zone and soliciting a sex act with a minor.

Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett says 59-year-old Wilbur A. White, who lives near Pine and Market streets, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Sunday on two arrest warrants.

The first warrant he says was for being on school property as a sex offender and had a $100,000 bond amount. The second warrant was for solicitation and had a $24,000 bond, he says.

The police chief says employees with the Paxton-Buckley-Loda School District had reported a possible sex offender violation.

“During the course of the investigation, we found he was around several juveniles and had made a sexual comment to one of the juveniles,” Cornett says.

He also says when White was arrested at his home Sunday, he resisted and battered a police officer — leading to additional charges.

As of Tuesday morning, White was still in custody at the Ford County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story