Man arrested for robbing liquor store

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday who allegedly robbed a Springfield business.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department said officers responded at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday to a reported robbery at HyVee, 2115 South MacArthur Boulevard.

The suspect demanded money from the employee at the liquor counter. After they handed over the money, the suspect fled on foot.

Police later tried to stop the car he was driving, but he refused to stop. The suspect then jumped out of his car in the 2300 block of Cherry Hills Drive.

The release added that he didn’t shift his car into park, and it crashed into a fence in the 1200 block of Ivywood Street.

Police then arrested Edward Franklin, 21, of Riverdale, after a short foot chase.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office charged Franklin with two counts of robbery — one count was for aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $75,000.

He is booked at the Sangamon County Jail.

Police ask that if you have any information on this robbery to contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.