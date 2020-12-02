Man arrested for predatory sexual assault of child

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Court records state a Mahomet man in his 30s was arrested last month on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Andrew D. Huddle, of Mahomet, faces six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, the records show. Additionally, he was arrested on Nov. 24, per the records.

The records state he was born in 1985.

Charges listed online by the Circuit Clerk’s office indicate that the victim was under 13-years of age, and the offenses occurred between June 2015 and June of this year.

Champaign County Judge Randall B. Rosenbaum signed off on a warrant for Huddle’s arrest on Nov. 24., the court records state, and he set a bond in the amount of $500,000.

On Tuesday, the Mahomet man posted 10% of the bond amount and was released, according to the records.

Further court proceedings are set for Dec. 15.

A booking photo was not available at the time of this article’s publication.