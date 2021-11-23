Man arrested for gun, drug offenses

The pictured items were seized from Dexter Hughes by the Springfield Police Department on Nov. 22 (Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man on Monday for gun and drug offenses after an attempted traffic stop.

In a press release, SPD Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers pulled over a car being driven by 27-year-old Dexter Hughes near 4th and Myrtle Streets. After initially stopping, Hughes attempted to flee, hitting a police car in the process. His car eventually got struck after leaving the roadway and Hughes was arrested.

During a search of Hughes’ car, officers found approximately 19 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale and over $1100. Officers then obtained a search warrant for Hughes’ residence on West Washington Street and found an additional 204 grams of crack cocaine, an additional $3600 and two pistols inside.

Hughes was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated fleeing and eluding and criminal damage to government-supported property among other offenses. He is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charging by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.

Anyone with further information about Hughes and this incident is asked to call the SPD at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.