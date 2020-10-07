Man arrested for firing gun at home

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning on firearms charges after a house was shot at in Charleston.

A press release from the Charleston Police Department says officers responded at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday to a shots fired report in the area of Taylor Avenue and 12th Street.

They learn that a single round was fired from a handgun into a home after an argument escalated.

Police then went to the suspect’s residence. They arrested Justin L. Davis without incident.

He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card, and criminal damage to property.

Davis was booked at the Coles County Jail.

The Eastern Illinois University Police Department provided assistance to this investigation.

No injuries were reported.